TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.35.

NASDAQ TFFP opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $21.14.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. Research analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 1,565,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,246,000 after buying an additional 215,682 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 94.8% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 486,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 74,947 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 377,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 145,111 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

See Also: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.