The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) will announce $58.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Beauty Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.60 million and the lowest is $57.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that The Beauty Health will report full year sales of $235.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $233.00 million to $238.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $292.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Beauty Health.

Get The Beauty Health alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Beauty Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of The Beauty Health stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,587. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71. The Beauty Health has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $23.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,357,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Beauty Health (SKIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.