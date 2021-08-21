The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BX. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

BX traded up $2.93 on Friday, hitting $113.30. 2,040,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,925. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $117.65.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,148,442 shares of company stock valued at $190,415,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

