The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Buckle had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.36%.
NYSE:BKE opened at $41.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.19. The Buckle has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $50.79.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.
The Buckle Company Profile
The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.
