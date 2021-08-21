The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Short Interest Update

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,990,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 9,110,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC upgraded The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $205,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 16,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $804,956.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,133,101 shares of company stock valued at $543,529,613. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CG stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.83. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $51.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

