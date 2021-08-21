The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of The Dixie Group stock opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.67 million, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Dixie Group has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The textile maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,392,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 169.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 853,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 537,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 58,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 123.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 72,880 shares during the last quarter. 40.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

