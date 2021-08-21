The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.19 Billion

Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will report sales of $4.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.20 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies reported sales of $3.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year sales of $18.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.42 billion to $18.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.56 billion to $21.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.39.

In related news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $1,288,109.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,428,000 after purchasing an additional 259,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,974,000 after purchasing an additional 210,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $330.18. 958,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,052. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $200.56 and a fifty-two week high of $336.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $320.12. The firm has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.05, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

