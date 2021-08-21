The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Increased to $365.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $348.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a hold rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $327.39.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $330.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $200.56 and a 52 week high of $336.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.