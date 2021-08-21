The Gabelli Utility Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
NYSE:GUT opened at $8.20 on Friday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98.
About The Gabelli Utility Trust
Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.