The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) a $335.00 Price Target

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) received a $335.00 target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CRM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.91.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $256.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $237.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.21. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total value of $5,058,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 593,481 shares of company stock valued at $145,279,492 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Summitry LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

