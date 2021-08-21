The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 925 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $395.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $418.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

