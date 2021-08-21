The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for The Liberty Braves Group’s earnings. The Liberty Braves Group reported earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Liberty Braves Group.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

BATRK stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.36. 67,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,167. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.93. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $31.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 225,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

