The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Short Interest Up 20.5% in July

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 14,610,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $1,255,464.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 522,511 shares of company stock worth $74,569,260. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Moller Financial Services raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $145.09 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $355.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.66.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

