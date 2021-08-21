The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.000-$9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83 billion-$4.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.84 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMG. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.56.

Shares of SMG stock traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.38. 342,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,199. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $143.08 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

