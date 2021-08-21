The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) Short Interest Up 20.2% in July

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,183,200 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 984,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SZKBF stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80. The Shizuoka Bank has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $6.80.
About The Shizuoka Bank
