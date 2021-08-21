The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $876.50 million.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $41.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.62. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $44.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $630,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,262,962.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,411,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Shyft Group stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

