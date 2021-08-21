The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SO. Barclays increased their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.15.

Shares of SO opened at $67.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.32.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 530.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the second quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 35.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

