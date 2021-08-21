The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 300,323 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,964 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,802 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 45,383 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,835,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,401,402. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.09. The firm has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.37.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.