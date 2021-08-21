The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.37.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

TJX stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.09. The TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. United Bank increased its position in The TJX Companies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 13,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 135.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 47.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 99,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $2,276,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.