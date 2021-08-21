The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $82.00 at Citigroup

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.37.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX stock opened at $74.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.