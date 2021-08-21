TheStreet Upgrades BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) to “B”

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BJ has been the subject of several other reports. lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.07.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $56.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $57.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $96,002.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,927.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 11,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $563,086.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,340,869.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,273 shares of company stock worth $3,404,516 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

