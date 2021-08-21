Thore Cash (TCH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $132,819.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $70,379.98 and approximately $132,819.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.03 or 0.00368838 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000183 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

