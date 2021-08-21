Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 250,000 Shares

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $7,962,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ THRY opened at $31.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 6.20. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $37.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on THRY shares. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair set a $33.54 target price on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter worth $144,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

