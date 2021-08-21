Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) & Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Critical Analysis

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) and Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westwater Resources has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and Westwater Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Mountain Gold 127.85% 50.15% 28.15% Westwater Resources N/A -27.65% -25.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and Westwater Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Mountain Gold $550,000.00 12.71 $1.22 million N/A N/A Westwater Resources N/A N/A -$23.57 million N/A N/A

Thunder Mountain Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Westwater Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Westwater Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Westwater Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Thunder Mountain Gold and Westwater Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Westwater Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Thunder Mountain Gold beats Westwater Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. operates as a mineral exploration company with no producing mines. Its projects include South Mountain Project in Idaho and Trout Creek Property in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc. operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc. in August 2017. Westwater Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

