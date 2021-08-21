TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $308.54

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 308.54 ($4.03) and traded as low as GBX 305.50 ($3.99). TI Fluid Systems shares last traded at GBX 311 ($4.06), with a volume of 372,182 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TIFS shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 308.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile (LON:TIFS)

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

