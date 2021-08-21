Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of TTP stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31.

Get Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.