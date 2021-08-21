Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.500-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $273 billion-$273 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

TM stock traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.66. 448,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,058. The company has a market cap of $230.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $129.28 and a 52 week high of $185.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.62.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.