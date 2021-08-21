TPG Pace Solutions (NYSE:TPGS) Shares Down 0.1%

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.95. 6,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 93,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

