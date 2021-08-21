Traders Purchase High Volume of Grupo Financiero Galicia Call Options (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,117 call options on the company. This is an increase of 430% compared to the average daily volume of 965 call options.

GGAL stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 18.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 15.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. 5.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

