Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Trading Down 7.4%

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF)’s share price traded down 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.79 and last traded at $18.79. 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Transcontinental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

