Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travel Leisure Co. provide membership and leisure services. The company offer vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations and Panorama. Travel Leisure Co., formerly known as Wyndham Destinations Inc., is based in Orlando, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.90.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. Analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $33,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,850 shares of company stock valued at $108,840. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 186.8% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 215,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 140,103 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth $221,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,014,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,020,000 after acquiring an additional 280,153 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,062,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

