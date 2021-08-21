TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 389.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNVR traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $22.67. The company had a trading volume of 598,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,906. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.95. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

