TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,704 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 377.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 8,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,721 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,868.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

NEE stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.28. 7,589,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,080,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

