TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,185 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,039,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,410,930. The company has a market capitalization of $265.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.43. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

