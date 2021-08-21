Tripio (TRIO) Reaches Market Cap of $4.13 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. Tripio has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and $177,565.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tripio alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00057626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015089 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.57 or 0.00822319 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00048257 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Tripio Profile

TRIO is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.