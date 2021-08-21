Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Head-To-Head Review

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.7% of Triumph Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Triumph Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Triumph Bancorp and TriCo Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triumph Bancorp 0 4 2 0 2.33 TriCo Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $74.01, suggesting a potential downside of 7.93%. TriCo Bancshares has a consensus target price of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.44%. Given TriCo Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TriCo Bancshares is more favorable than Triumph Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Triumph Bancorp and TriCo Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Bancorp 28.08% 17.14% 2.01% TriCo Bancshares 30.95% 11.06% 1.32%

Volatility and Risk

Triumph Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriCo Bancshares has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Triumph Bancorp and TriCo Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Bancorp $382.50 million 5.28 $64.02 million $2.26 35.57 TriCo Bancshares $322.38 million 3.64 $64.81 million $2.16 18.26

TriCo Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Triumph Bancorp. TriCo Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Triumph Bancorp beats TriCo Bancshares on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services. The Banking segment relates to operations of TBK Bank, including loans originated under Triumph Commercial Finance, Triumph Healthcare Finance, and Triumph Premium Finance brands. The Corporate segment refers to the financing and investment activities, as well as the management and administrative expenses. The company was founded by Aaron P. Graft in November 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

