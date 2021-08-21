Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.410-$0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded Triumph Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of TGI stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.38. The company had a trading volume of 613,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,947. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.61.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Triumph Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 128.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

