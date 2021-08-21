trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for trivago’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.00. trivago reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover trivago.

Get trivago alerts:

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $115.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.24 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. trivago has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.56. 482,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,139. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $916.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of trivago by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,643 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 960.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,123 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 38,790 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of trivago by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 93,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at about $609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on trivago (TRVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.