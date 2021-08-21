Truist Begins Coverage on Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Truist started coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MQ. assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.69. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $32.75.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Research analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, purchased 296,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $407,000. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

