Trust Co. of Virginia VA Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,166 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLTA. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 232,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,586 shares during the last quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,994,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,643,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 62,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,753,000 after purchasing an additional 53,761 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $57.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.02. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.67 and a twelve month high of $58.80.

