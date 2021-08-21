Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $19.70 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 2.2% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 22,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 48,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $917.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $884.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $924.97. The stock has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

