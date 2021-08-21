Trust Co. of Virginia VA Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.81.

