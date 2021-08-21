Trustcore Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Corning by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Corning by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Corning by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Corning by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 1.8% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,410 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,186 shares of company stock valued at $7,723,886. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Corning stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.68. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.