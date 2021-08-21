Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $113,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in American Tower by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in American Tower by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in American Tower by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in American Tower by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $290.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $291.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.