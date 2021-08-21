Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $85,000 Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PENN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $50.93 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

