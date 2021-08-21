Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 297 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 72.0% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 29.6% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Novartis by 4,088.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after buying an additional 196,839 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its position in Novartis by 2.9% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 176,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in shares of Novartis by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 98,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 7.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis stock opened at $93.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.38. The company has a market cap of $208.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.