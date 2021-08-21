Trustcore Financial Services LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,744,000. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,701,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,987,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,935,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,271,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $56.99 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $59.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.