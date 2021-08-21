TUI (LON:TUI) Receives “Sell” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their sell rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on TUI in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on TUI in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of GBX 249.17 ($3.26).

Shares of LON TUI opened at GBX 310.60 ($4.06) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 351.57. The company has a market cap of £3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58. TUI has a twelve month low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

