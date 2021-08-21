Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 340,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,108,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,767,000 after purchasing an additional 994,768 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,605,000 after purchasing an additional 348,242 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth $19,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 141.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,456,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth $16,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TWO shares. TheStreet lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.82.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.73 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 204.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.69%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.18%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.