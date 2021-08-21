U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

Shares of NASDAQ USWS opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97. The company has a market cap of $64.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.67. U.S. Well Services has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $3.37.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). Analysts predict that U.S. Well Services will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 200,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $200,909.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,909. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USWS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 1,391.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,245,569 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 394.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,436,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,146,137 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 41.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

